A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest fell in April, retreating from its strongest level in over two years, but it still marked a sixth consecutive month of manufacturing growth in the region, a private survey released on Friday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to 57.87 in April from 61.77 in March, the highest since November 2014.

A reading above 50 indicates regional factory activity is expanding.

