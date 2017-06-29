FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Morgan Stanley raises U.S. quarter second GDP view to 3.2 percent
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 13 hours ago

Morgan Stanley raises U.S. quarter second GDP view to 3.2 percent

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley economists said on Thursday they upgraded their estimate on the U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent following the government's final GDP reading for the first quarter.

Earlier Thursday, the Commerce Department said U.S. GDP grew at a 1.4 percent annual rate in first three months of 2017, compared with 1.2 percent reported last month, due to stronger consumer spending and exports.

Reporting by Richard Leong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.