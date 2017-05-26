Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday it reduced its outlook on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter, citing that the drops in durables goods and new home sales in April offset the increase in wholesale inventories last month.
The U.S. gross domestic product was on track to expand at an annualized pace of 2.17 percent, slower than the prior estimate of 2.32 percent released on May 19, the New York Fed's "Nowcast" program showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Europe would react in kind if the United States did not play fair in trade, while EU leaders also agreed to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.