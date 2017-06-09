NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday its tracking estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter stood at 2.25 percent, compared with 2.17 percent from a week ago, based on the few economic data releases this week.

The regional central bank's "Nowcast" model showed U.S. GDP for the third quarter would expand at a 1.80 percent rate, compared with the 1.82 percent pace it calculated a week ago.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)