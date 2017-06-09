Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
TOKYO Asian shares baulked at the starting gate on Friday but remained on track for a weekly gain, while crude oil prices pulled away from this week's 10-month lows.
NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday its tracking estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter stood at 2.25 percent, compared with 2.17 percent from a week ago, based on the few economic data releases this week.
The regional central bank's "Nowcast" model showed U.S. GDP for the third quarter would expand at a 1.80 percent rate, compared with the 1.82 percent pace it calculated a week ago.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO Asian shares baulked at the starting gate on Friday but remained on track for a weekly gain, while crude oil prices pulled away from this week's 10-month lows.
TOKYO The dollar was little changed early on Friday as traders marked time ahead of next week's U.S. inflation-linked indicators, while commodity currencies like the Canadian dollar held to gains following a bounce in crude oil prices.