Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
NEW YORK The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday it upgraded its view on U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 2.61 percent from the 2.31 percent it calculated a week ago due to stronger-than-expected data on factory output in June.
The regional central bank said it "nowcast" model also raised its forecast on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.18 percent from last week's estimate of 2.09 percent.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.