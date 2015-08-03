Jeremy Hilton works to calibrate a hub and spoke assembly machine at the new Bicycle Corporation of America plant in Manning, South Carolina, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

NEW YORK, Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector edged up in July, according to an industry report released on Monday.

Financial data firm Markit said its final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.8 in July, up slightly from 53.6 in June, which was its lowest level since October 2013. The July level was unchanged from a preliminary reading.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The index's employment component fell to 53.8 in July from 55.5 in June, which was the highest level since September 2014. Output rose, however, to 55.3 from 53.9 in June. The June level was the lowest since January 2014.

"The PMI picked up in July but the sector continues to endure one of the slowest growth phases seen over the past year and a half," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.

"Companies reported that the strong dollar once again hurt export competitiveness, exacerbating already-weak demand in many countries, especially emerging markets and Asian economies."

The manufacturing sector Purchasing Managers Index is compiled by information services company Markit.