NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment surprisingly brightened in early May as expectations for personal finances improved on a favorable outlook for wages and low inflation, a private survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers said its preliminary May consumer sentiment index rose to 97.7, up from a final April reading of 97.0. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 97.0.

