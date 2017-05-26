Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment weakened more than expected in late May from earlier in the month as an improved outlook on personal finances faded, but consumers' mood was little changed from the end of April, a private survey released on Friday showed.
The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers said its preliminary May consumer sentiment index was 97.1, down from 97.7 in early May but little changed from a final April reading of 97.0. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 97.5.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Europe would react in kind if the United States did not play fair in trade, while EU leaders also agreed to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.