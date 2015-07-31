Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment fell in July, according to a survey released on Friday.
The University of Michigan's final July reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 93.1, down from 96.1 in June. It was lower than the survey's preliminary reading of 93.3.
The final reading was the lowest since May and was below the median forecast of 94.0 among economists polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON Signs that centrist Emmanuel Macron was heading for victory in France's presidential election and buoyant business confidence helped European shares to a near two-year high on Thursday, despite some wary signals from China and commodity markets.