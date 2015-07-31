A family shops at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 4, 2015. Wal-Mart will hold its annual meeting June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking -

NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment fell in July, according to a survey released on Friday.

The University of Michigan's final July reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 93.1, down from 96.1 in June. It was lower than the survey's preliminary reading of 93.3.

The final reading was the lowest since May and was below the median forecast of 94.0 among economists polled by Reuters.

