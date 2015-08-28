A shopper walks down an aisle in a newly opened Walmart Neighborhood Market in Chicago in this September 21, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

NEW YORK U.S. consumer sentiment fell in August, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan's final August reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 91.9, down from 93.1 in July.

It was lower than the survey's preliminary reading of 92.9.

The final reading was the lowest since May and was below the median forecast of 93.0 among economists polled by Reuters.

