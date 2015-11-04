Wall St. set to open flat; Fed meet, Apple report awaited
Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and Apple's quarterly report.
The U.S. services sector grew at a faster clip in October as employment, new orders and business activity expanded, while prices contracted for a second month, according to an industry report released on Wednesday.
The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing index rose to 59.1 last month from 56.9 in September. The reading came above economists' forecasts for 56.5, according to a Reuters survey.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
The prices component of the index hit 49.1, its second consecutive reading under 50 and the fourth this year.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
