U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 10 percent in March: ELFA
Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Most chief executive officers at U.S. corporations report significant problems in finding workers with the skills they need, according to a survey released on Wednesday.
Among rich countries, the United States is a relative laggard when it comes to educating its youth, especially in skills like math, which is seen as vital in an increasingly high-tech global economy.
Growth in U.S. college enrollment has also slowed since the 1980s, a factor many economists believe has led to rising income inequality because the demand for high-skill workers could be outstripping their supply.
Two business groups, Business Roundtable and Change the Equation, surveyed 126 companies and found 46 percent saw a skills shortage as a problem and 6 percent as very problematic. The rest saw a shortage only somewhat as a problem, or not one at all.
The survey found about two-fifths of the companies' job openings required advanced knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Oil prices edged up in volatile trading on Tuesday, rebounding from six days of losses, ahead of U.S. crude inventory data forecast to show a drawdown.