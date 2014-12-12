A shopping cart is pushed down the aisle in this photo illustration taken at Mercator shopping mall in Ljubljana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

WASHINGTON The net worth of U.S. households fell in the third quarter for the first time in three years, hit by a fall in the value of their stock holdings and rising debts, giving mixed signals on the outlook for consumer spending.

The decline was modest, pushing the vast total wealth of American families down just $140 billion to $81.35 trillion, a report by the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday.

But it breaks a long uninterrupted chain of gains that many economists say have gradually made U.S. consumers more willing to spend their cash. Many economists think consumers spend a few cents out of every dollar that their net worth increases.

The last time net worth declined was in the third quarter of 2011.

Some of the decline in net worth was fed by a rise in debts, with Americans borrowing more to buy houses. The consumer credit category, which tracks loans to buy cars and student loans as well as credit card borrowing, also rose. This is probably good for economic growth, at least in the short term.

But the value of household assets fell, which is less supportive for growth. This appeared to be driven by a dip in the value of corporate stocks held by households, even though the S&P stock index gained slightly during the third quarter.

