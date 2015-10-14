A woman walks on Broad St. past the New York Stock Exchange during the morning commute April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 0.9 percent in the third quarter on projected weaker consumer spending growth after a lower-than-forecast rise in September retail sales, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

This was a slower rate from the regional Fed bank's prior estimate of 1.0 percent last Friday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The regional Fed's model now see consumer spending growing at 3.2 percent in the third quarter from an earlier estimate of a 3.6 percent pace.

Earlier Wednesday, the Commerce Department said retail sales inched up 0.1 percent last month while August sales were adjusted down to show them unchanged from a 0.2 percent increase.

The slowdown in consumer spending was mitigated by an expected 0.1 percent contribution to third-quarter GDP following data that showed a 0.3 percent increase in retail inventories in August, the Atlanta Fed said.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)