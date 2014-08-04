BOSTON New York's Syracuse University edged out the University of Iowa for the crown of top party school in the United States, according to an annual ranking released on Monday by test-prep company the Princeton Review.

The University of California at Santa Barbara, West Virginia University and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign rounded out the top five U.S. universities by party scene, the poll of 130,00 students at 379 top U.S. colleges and universities found.

The study ranked colleges by 62 different qualities, including best career services, with Boston's Northeastern University taking the nod, best science facilities going to the California Institute of Technology and best campus food, awarded to Virginia Tech.

"Colleges differ significantly in their program offerings, campus culture, locales and cost," said Robert Franek, author of this year's Princeton Review guide, adding that rather than trying to name one college tops in the nation, the lists are intended to help applicants find schools that will meet their needs and tastes.

Far from busting out the champagne, Syracuse University officials declared themselves "disappointed" in the finding.

"We are disappointed with the Princeton Review ranking, which is based on a two-year-old survey of a very small portion of our student body. Syracuse University has a long-established reputation for academic excellence," the university said in a statement. "We do not aspire to be a party school."

For prospective students, or parents of prospective students, hoping not to face four years of rowdy antics and late-night keggers, the list also includes the "stone-cold sober" schools.

Utah's Brigham Young University, operated by the Mormon church, earned top marks in that category.

