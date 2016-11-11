U.S. home builder confidence rises in May
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
TOKYO Asia should ask the United States to remain actively involved in the region's economy under President-elect Donald Trump, the head of the Asian Development Bank said on Friday.
"Asia and Japan should ask Trump to be positively involved in trade and investment in Asia," said ADB president Takehiko Nakao, a former Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs.
Nakao, speaking at a seminar, also said that a U.S. interest rate hike would not have much impact on Asian economies.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.