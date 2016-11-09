Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
BRASILIA Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra said on Wednesday that he hoped U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will not increase trade protectionism when he takes office.
Serra said the Brazilian government has instructed its ambassador in Washington to seek to open talks with the Trump transition team. The United States is Brazil's second largest trade partner after China and the Brazilian government is trying to boost trade to help pull the country from recession.
Reporting by Silvio Cascione
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.