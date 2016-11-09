U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania greet supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BRASILIA Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra said on Wednesday that he hoped U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will not increase trade protectionism when he takes office.

Serra said the Brazilian government has instructed its ambassador in Washington to seek to open talks with the Trump transition team. The United States is Brazil's second largest trade partner after China and the Brazilian government is trying to boost trade to help pull the country from recession.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)