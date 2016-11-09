Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve can respond to any economic shock stemming from Donald Trump's surprise election as U.S. president, ECB rate setter Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday.
"I believe the U.S. central bank and the ECB are able to suitably respond to any possible shocks following the U.S. elections," the Slovenian governor said when asked how the vote would influence the global growth outlook.
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.