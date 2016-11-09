Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
VIENNA The European Central Bank is ready to intervene in markets in an emergency, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday, after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election sparked turbulence in currency and other markets.
"We are definitely prepared to intervene in an emergency," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, adding that it was too soon to know what will happen. "What that will really look like, we must wait and see."
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.