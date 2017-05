U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich addresses a packed room at a town hall meeting in Savage, Maryland April 13, 2016 REUTERS/ Bryan Woolston

Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich (R) speaks to the media after former New York Republican Governor George Pataki (L) endorsed him before the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former New York Governor George Pataki endorsed Republican presidential candidate John Kasich on Thursday, less than a week before the state holds its primary election.

"John Kasich is the candidate who doesn't just beat Hillary Clinton - he trounces her and will help us to regain Washington," Pataki, who in December dropped out of the Republican race, told Fox News.

