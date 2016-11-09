Governor of the Bank of Mexico Agustin Carstens delivers a speech at National Palace after U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump homes in on an unexpected victory in the presidential election, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexico Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that local policymakers have a series of tools they could use to protect the economy, if needed, following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Carstens, speaking on local radio, said it was not clear how Trumps campaign's pledges would translate into actual policy and that it was likely the U.S. president elect would soon realize the benefits to the U.S. economy from trade with Mexico.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)