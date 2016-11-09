Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday said Mexico's peso could see further volatility ahead after it sank to a record low following the election of Donald Trump as the U.S. president.
Speaking with a group of journalists at the finance ministry in Mexico City, Meade said the finance ministry and the central bank could continue to monitor the evolution of the economy and markets to decide if they need to take any measures.
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.