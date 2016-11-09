Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
BERLIN The free trade deal being negotiated between the European Union and the United States is not dead despite Republican Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election, a spokesman for the German government said on Wednesday.
Asked at a news conference if the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) was dead, Steffen Seibert said: "No".
During the run-up to the election Trump made attacks on international trade deals a cornerstone of his campaign, saying they have cost U.S. jobs.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.