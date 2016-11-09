Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Republican Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, after fighting a tight presidential race with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Following is a roundup of the U.S. sector strategies Wall Street analysts were recommending in the event of a Trump win. These views have been sourced from strategy notes issued by broker research firms over the past month.
MORE COVERAGE: bit.ly/2dOgcoE
SECTORS LIKELY IMPACT RATIONALE
Aerospace and defense Positive Trump has outlined specific plans to increase
active duty army and marine personnel and
scale back international alliances
Construction, Positive Trump has focused on the need to fix
engineering and infrastructure, suggesting spending could get
construction materials a boost. Trump plans a $1 trillion
infrastructure spending program over a decade
Energy: oil and gas Positive Trump supports energy independence and is
expected to ease restrictions on new drilling
technologies and simplify energy regulations
Renewable power Negative Trump is expected to roll back environmental
regulation and has vowed to cancel U.S.
involvement in the international climate
change pact
Pharma and biotech Positive/Neutral Trump has emphasized lowering barriers for
importing prescription drugs; however, stocks
are expected to see a rebound as a Clinton win
was being seen as more negative for pharma
companies
Healthcare services Neutral/Negative Trump is expected to repeal Obamacare and
replace it with another healthcare program
Consumer discretionary Positive Trump's emphasis on job creation is expected
to result in higher consumer spending
Financials Positive Trump's negative comments regarding Dodd-Frank
may mean that his victory would jumpstart
lending
IT & Business Services Negative/Neutral Trump's emphasis on border enforcement,
increased security and deportation of illegal
immigrants suggests some type of immigration
reform is likely
Sectors/companies with Negative Trump is seen opposing any expansion of trade,
high international with plans to withdraw from TPP and
exposure renegotiate NAFTA
MARKETS
S&P 500 Negative Trump's protectionist stance is expected to
hurt equity markets and increase volatility
(Compiled by Tenzin Pema, Geetha Panchaksharam and Abdul Nishad CK in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Burns and Gopakumar Warrier)
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.