Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, after fighting a tight presidential race with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Following is a roundup of the U.S. sector strategies Wall Street analysts were recommending in the event of a Trump win. These views have been sourced from strategy notes issued by broker research firms over the past month.

MORE COVERAGE: bit.ly/2dOgcoE

SECTORS LIKELY IMPACT RATIONALE

Aerospace and defense Positive Trump has outlined specific plans to increase

active duty army and marine personnel and

scale back international alliances

Construction, Positive Trump has focused on the need to fix

engineering and infrastructure, suggesting spending could get

construction materials a boost. Trump plans a $1 trillion

infrastructure spending program over a decade

Energy: oil and gas Positive Trump supports energy independence and is

expected to ease restrictions on new drilling

technologies and simplify energy regulations

Renewable power Negative Trump is expected to roll back environmental

regulation and has vowed to cancel U.S.

involvement in the international climate

change pact

Pharma and biotech Positive/Neutral Trump has emphasized lowering barriers for

importing prescription drugs; however, stocks

are expected to see a rebound as a Clinton win

was being seen as more negative for pharma

companies

Healthcare services Neutral/Negative Trump is expected to repeal Obamacare and

replace it with another healthcare program

Consumer discretionary Positive Trump's emphasis on job creation is expected

to result in higher consumer spending

Financials Positive Trump's negative comments regarding Dodd-Frank

may mean that his victory would jumpstart

lending

IT & Business Services Negative/Neutral Trump's emphasis on border enforcement,

increased security and deportation of illegal

immigrants suggests some type of immigration

reform is likely

Sectors/companies with Negative Trump is seen opposing any expansion of trade,

high international with plans to withdraw from TPP and

exposure renegotiate NAFTA

MARKETS

S&P 500 Negative Trump's protectionist stance is expected to

hurt equity markets and increase volatility

(Compiled by Tenzin Pema, Geetha Panchaksharam and Abdul Nishad CK in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Burns and Gopakumar Warrier)