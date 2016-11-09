Ksenia Yudayeva takes part in the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia's central bank does not expect serious risks following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

Yudayeva added to reporters that the central bank had all instruments should there be risks to financial stability.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)