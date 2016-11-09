Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
MOSCOW Russia's central bank does not expect serious risks following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.
Yudayeva added to reporters that the central bank had all instruments should there be risks to financial stability.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.