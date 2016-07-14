Children's hand prints are seen on a sign for U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a roundtable discussion about childcare during a campaign stop in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman clears litter in front of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's plane, after a campaign rally, in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A combination picture shows people attending a U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally and wearing t-shirts supporting his campaign in Anaheim, California, United States May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

John Goodie (L) accompanies supporter Jerry Emmett before a campaign rally by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People sit after a U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man stands on an empty stage waiting for supporters to arrive before a U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A photographer lies on the floor to photograph U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a news conference in Derry, New Hampshire February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A campaign sign for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is taped over and placed on a garbage can at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Journalists cover U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as he addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Vermin Supreme, a candidate for U.S. president, leans on a broom on Elm street in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Members of the media work on press charter plane following U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S., February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Men dressed up as characters from the Blues Brothers movie look at a photo on a phone before U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hanger in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders exits to a limousine after speaking at a campaign rally on New Haven Green in New Haven, Connecticut, U.S., April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A plane is de-iced, seen from the stairs to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio's press charter before departing for South Carolina from Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take a smoking break next to the motorcade of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A television news reporter does a 'stand-up' report at the Balsams resort in far northern New Hampshire ahead of the first votes being cast in the New Hampshire U.S. presidential primary election in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kraig Moss sings a song about building a wall between Mexico and the U.S. before U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hanger in Rome, New York April 12, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pictures of the faces of U.S. presidential candidates are placed on the bodies of mannequins in a store front window at a shopping centre in West Des Moines, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A car with an image of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seen in the Soho neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man wears a U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz skull cap following a campaign event at a synagogue in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A member of the media waits inside as he is checked by security at an event for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Bethpage, New York, U.S., April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Extension cords are plugged in to feed the media riser at a U.S Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in Rome, New York, U.S., April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A meal left for media in the traveling press pool is seen at a rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in Bridgeport Connecticut, U.S., April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cameras are seen at Reuters photo position on the press riser for a campaign rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The motorcade carrying U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and U.S. President Barack Obama drives to a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Secret Service agents wait to prepare for the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters photographer Mike Blake (R) chats to a man at a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Journalists and onlookers watch live television as FBI Director James Comey speaks about U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while U.S. Secretary of State, in Charlotte, North Carolina July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People look down at U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as he arrives for a campaign rally at Bronx Community College in New York April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Umbrellas hang from a tree outside a U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders rally at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ola Mae, 72, waits in line to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, California May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker takes a light meter reading ahead of the election night rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the New York presidential primary election in New York City, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Snacks are put out on a table for supporters of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz at the Wisconsin primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman wearing a Trump hat takes a photo after U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

For the scores of photographers on the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign trail, capturing the characters, the color and the vibe of the election often means turning away from the speaker on the podium.

"The audience, the voters and the candidate are equally important," said Brian Snyder, who has been a photographer for Reuters for more than 20 years.

"The voters need the candidates and the candidates need the voters. Any way you can show that visually is a good campaign picture as far as I'm concerned."

Take, for example, the window full of young Bernie Sanders supporters that Snyder photographed at Bronx Community College in New York, waving to the U.S. senator from Vermont. Sanders won enthusiastic support from young people in his hard-fought race against the eventual presumptive Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.

Or look at the tree with umbrellas hanging to dry on it outside a rainy Sanders rally in Buffalo, New York, after the Secret Service prevented supporters from carrying them inside.

"I'm sure one person did it, and then the other person thought it was a good idea, and then the next thing you know, there are 30 umbrellas," Snyder said. "It was just one of those funny things."

Veteran Reuters photographer Mike Segar described covering this year's U.S. presidential campaign as "strangely fun."

In a 23-year Reuters career, Segar has covered five presidential elections, but said that this one was different, especially with New York businessman Donald Trump, who became the presumptive Republican nominee, playing a starring role.

"The tone of the Trump campaign makes everything different for everybody," Segar said. He added that heightened security around Trump had also impacted how photographers illustrate the campaign.

Segar took a photograph of one of his own meals when he was covering a Clinton rally: hamburger meat on a bed of undressed spinach in a tinfoil to-go container.

"I was trying to give viewers a little bit of a different taste of what we see on a day to day basis," Segar said with a laugh.

"Your photos don’t necessarily have to capture the most earth-shattering moments of the campaign, but they have to capture people’s interest."

Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson said he always looked for a different angle at rallies.

In one of his photos, young reporters can be seen staring into the screens of their Macbook laptops at a Sanders rally in Pennsylvania.

"Usually cameras are pointed at the candidate," Jackson Said.

"I'm always looking to add context."

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)