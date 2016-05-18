NEW YORK Donald Trump appeared to change tack on Tuesday about his future ties with British Prime Minister David Cameron, saying he expects them to have "a good relationship" if he becomes the U.S. president, after predicting the opposite in an interview aired just the day before in response to criticism from the UK leader.

"He’s got plenty of problems, and I think he was inappropriate. So that's fine. ... I’m sure I’ll have a good relationship with him," Trump told Reuters in an interview.

On Monday, in an interview broadcast on Britain's ITV television station, Trump said, "It looks like we're not going to have a very good relationship, who knows?" when asked how ties would fare if he won the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8.

Cameron criticized Trump in the British parliament over his call for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States, calling him "divisive, stupid and wrong." The prime minister suggested that the New York billionaire, who is now the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, would unite Britain against him if he visited.

Asked which foreign leader he would like to meet first, Trump told Reuters: "I have no preference in terms of timing. I'll meet them, we'll have a better relationship with foreign countries than we have right now. We don't have a good relationship. Every one of them rips us off but we still don't have a good relationship."

