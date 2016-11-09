Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent: WSJ
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
WASHINGTON Donald Trump's economic advisor Peter Navarro on Wednesday sought to reassure the markets, saying the Republican president-elect would help boost economic growth once in the White House, aided by a Republican-controlled Congress.
Speaking on CNBC, Navarro also did not rule out serving in a Trump administration, adding: "There will be a lot of people with private sector experience."
Separately, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told CNBC the market's reaction was due to Trump's surprise victory. She added that he would act quickly in conjunction with the Republican-led Congress to implement his plans, including lifting numerous U.S. regulations.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
WASHINGTON New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started work on Monday, vowing to help reverse a "dangerous trajectory" of U.S. trade and making plans to meet with lawmakers over the NAFTA trade deal and attend a Pacific trade ministers conference in Vietnam.