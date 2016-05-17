Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Eugene, Oregon, U.S., May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three people close to Trump.

The meeting in New York comes after weeks of telephone conversations between Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, and Kissinger, who was a top adviser to Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, the Post said.

Last week, Trump met with former Secretary of State James Baker, who told a congressional hearing on the same day as the meeting that Trump's foreign policy proposals would make the world a less stable place.

Trump has been criticized for suggesting the United States should rethink the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and that Japan and South Korea should consider getting nuclear weapons to defend themselves.

