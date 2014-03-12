WASHINGTON A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Wednesday it is launching an investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency's decision-making process involving emissions standards for new power plants.

Republican leaders of the House Energy and Committee have written to EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy requesting documents to determine whether the agency complied with the law when it developed its proposals for new power plant standards, which were announced in late 2013.

