WASHINGTON The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it proposed a rule on Thursday to postpone compliance dates for effluent guidelines for steam electric power plants published in November 2015.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said this would affect the following wastestreams: fly ash transport water, bottom ash transport water, flue gas desulfurization wastewater, flue gas mercury control wastewater and gasification wastewater, the agency said in a statement.

It said the move was a response to two petitions asking the agency to reconsider the guidelines.

