WASHINGTON A U.S. oil refinery industry group has filed a lawsuit on Thursday in a court of appeals challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's 2013 mandates for mixing large volumes of ethanol and other renewable fuels into gasoline.

The American Fuels & Petrochemical Manufacturers filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that said the agency's methodology for setting requirements for advanced cellulosic fuel were shrouded in secrecy.

The American Petroleum Institute, another oil industry group, filed a similar lawsuit in the same court on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)