Environmental group seeks to create buzz around bee conservation
LONDON A British environmental group is seeking the public's help to monitor the health of the country's bee population in a bid to reverse declining numbers.
WASHINGTON A leading U.S. oil industry group will petition the Supreme Court to take up a case over the Environmental Protection Agency's approval of higher ethanol blends for older cars, a source said on Thursday.
The American Petroleum Institute will announce the petition in a call on Thursday, the source said.
A U.S. federal appeals court last month denied a request by food and oil groups that it reconsider a decision upholding a federal measure allowing gasoline to be mixed with a higher percentage of ethanol, producing a blend known as E15. The API says that tests show E15 can damage engines.
BERLIN Germany and China vowed on Thursday to expand their partnership, pledging to continue to fight climate change hours before U.S. President Donald Trump announces whether Washington will quit a global climate deal.