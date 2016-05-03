French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during the conference ''French left and governing'' at the Jean-Jaures Foundation in Paris, France, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that he was opposed at this stage to concluding the proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the European Union and the United States.

"As things stand in the international trade negotiations, the French position is 'no'," Hollande said in a speech in Paris.

Earlier on Tuesday French Trade Minister Matthias Fekl said a halt to the trade talks was now likely. France has been particularly vocal about what it sees as a lack of movement on the U.S. side.

