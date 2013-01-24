Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after introducing a new feature called ''Graph Search'' during a media event at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, will host a fundraiser for New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie at their California home on February 13, the social networking site said on Thursday.

Zuckerberg and Christie, a potential presidential contender in 2016, have teamed up before, when the tech guru donated $100 million to the struggling public schools in Newark, New Jersey, in 2010.

"Mark and Priscilla ... admire his leadership on education reform and other issues and look forward to continuing their important work together on behalf of Newark's school children," Facebook said in a statement.

The blunt-spoken Christie is seeking re-election in November to a second term as governor. He took office in 2010.

Right now, he doesn't seem to need much help as his approval rating skyrocketed after Superstorm Sandy hit the state last October. A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday found that three-quarters of New Jersey voters approved of Christie's performance and nearly seven in 10 say he deserves to be re-elected.

New Jersey Democrats also have not rallied behind a single challenger. State Senate President Stephen Sweeney has said he is considering running, but the poll found that Christie would easily defeat Sweeney.

Christie would also trounce Barbara Buono - who has said she will run against the governor - and possible challenger Richard Codey, the poll found. Both are Democratic state senators.

