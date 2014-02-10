A model presents a creation from the Katya Zol 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK Going for the gold isn't just a slogan for the Olympics Games; the gleaming metal is dominating fashions for fall.

Gold is appearing in elegant evening wear, where it might be expected to shine, and in casual tops, sweaters and jackets as well on the runways in New York, where hundreds of designers are showing their Fall 2014 collections this week.

Son Jung Wan, a designer from South Korea, showed gold metallic swingy skirts, gold jacket lapels and gold-tipped shoes.

American designer Lela Rose showed a flounce skirt, peplum blouse, wide v-neck dress and floor-length gown, all in a gold-dusted crisp, airy floral design.

"People are just trying to elevate the basics," said Roseanne Morrison, fashion director at the Doneger Group trend analysts, on Monday.

"It gives people a sense of specialness as opposed to just a plain old basic turtleneck," Morrison said.

Bringing the message home, models at Son Jung Wan sported thick gold lipstick.

Designer Katya Zol, a Mongolian-born designer, played it up by painting gold stripes down her models' faces.

At Mara Hoffman, a New York-based designer who said her looks were inspired by the landscapes and textiles of Northern Africa, models' arms were cinched with gold bracelets.

"You have to be very careful in how it's merchandised, how much of it is included," Morrison cautioned. "A whole floor of gold will not appeal to most consumers because their headset is totally casual."

Designers showing in New York matched gold with other warm tones such as brown and camel and contrasted it against the mint, teal, deep violet, burgundy and grays that were among the most popular hues on the runways this season.

New York Fashion Week, which draws thousands of designers, media and fans to the city for an array of shows, ends on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)