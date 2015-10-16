WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday released opening bid prices for its airwaves auction in a public notice and also set the dates for broadcasters to file applications for the auction.

"For all practical purposes, we've fired the starting gun: the release of final opening bid prices - combined with the detailed application procedures and other data released yesterday (Thursday) - provides broadcasters with all of the information they need to decide whether to apply to participate in the auction," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a statement.

Applications to participate in the reverse auction must be filed between Dec. 1 and Dec. 18, according to the notice, which said that late filings would not be accepted. Broadcasters must commit to a preferred initial bid option by March 29, as well.

A senior FCC official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the whole process will likely close in the second or third quarter of 2016.

According to the notice, the highest opening price in the auction is $900 million, which would go to WCBS-TV in New York.

