A view shows the Federal Reserve building on the day it is scheduled to release minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee from August 1, 2012, in Washington August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The Federal Reserve will purchase bonds on fewer days in May as it continues to reduce the size of its purchase program, to make the purchases more efficient, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it would cut its monthly bond purchases to $45 billion from $55 billion, comprising $20 billion in Treasuries purchases and $25 billion in mortgage-backed debt.

The widely expected reduction came as the Fed looked past a dismal reading on first-quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy's prospects.

As the size of each purchase operation declines the number of buybacks will be reduced to obtain operational efficiency, said the New York Fed, which manages the purchases.

In May the Fed will buy bonds on 16 days, compared with $30 billion in Treasuries purchases spread over 18 days in April, according to the Fed's schedule, which was released on Wednesday.

The Fed's bond purchases can influence trading patterns during the day as many dealers and investors buy bonds to sell to the Fed before a buyback, sometimes driving up the price. Prices often fall after the purchases are completed.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)