FILE PHOTO - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. on March 1, 2017.

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Friday did not comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy in prepared remarks to university students regarding the importance of diversity in academia and policymaking.

Brainard was speaking in East Lansing, Michigan.