Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. economy is expected to see a boom that will send the unemployment rate into the 4 percent range, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that it is always possible the economy could see a shock that hurts growth and kills the recovery. But the policy hawk said the U.S. economy is expected to maintain 3 percent growth in the medium term and that interest rates should reflect this.
"You want the rate path to be set appropriately for the coming boom period in the U.S. economy," Bullard said in remarks during a Hyman Minsky conference here. Earlier in his remarks he said now may be the time for the Fed to raise interest rates.
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.