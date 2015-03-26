Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
FRANKFURT Were Greece to leave the euro zone, there would be little contagion and it would probably be manageable for the euro zone, Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Thursday.
"If they left the euro, it would be a very dark day for Greece," said St. Louis Fed President Bullard.
"I don't think there would be much contagion... It's probably manageable for the European monetary system. If they do leave, it will be viewed as a Greek issue and not as a euro issue."
OTTAWA Negotiators from the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) gathered in Canada on Tuesday seeking ways to boost free trade in the region after the United States pulled out of the 12-nation pact.