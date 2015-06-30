James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

ST. LOUIS A surge in technology stocks has rekindled fears of another industry bubble, but companies in the sector appear more resilient today than they did in the late 1990s, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said that while investors are reaching for yield, companies are more likely to have real earnings, as the tech sector has matured.

"Internet technology is far more established than it was and is continuing to introduce disruptive business models in nearly every sector," Bullard said during a tech summit here.

Bullard said the Fed should use higher interest rates to hedge against an asset bubble it believes is forming, as the benefit would be a longer, more stable economic expansion.

