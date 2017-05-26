Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
TOKYO St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that the Bank of Japan must communicate carefully with markets if it decides to taper its purchases of Japanese government bonds.
"It's very important to get the communication right," Bullard said at lecture hosted by Keio University. "Otherwise there will be outsize reaction and cause a lot of global dislocation."
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Europe would react in kind if the United States did not play fair in trade, while EU leaders also agreed to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.