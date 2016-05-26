Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
SINGAPORE The market has a more appropriate reading on the chances of a U.S. interest rate rise in June now than before, St. Louis St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.
"I think they read the minutes correctly," Bullard told reporters, referring to the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting.
Global investors, many of whom had assumed the Federal Reserve was in no rush to raise interest rates, were jolted last week by minutes of the April meeting which suggested most policymakers felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another rate increase in June.
Puerto Rico on Wednesday will face investors for the first time in a bankruptcy court, as it kicks off the biggest and most divisive debt restructuring in U.S. public finance history.