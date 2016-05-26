St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on ''Slow Normalization or No Normalization'' in Singapore May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE The divergence in monetary policy between the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks has been generally priced in, St. Louis St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"I would say generally this story about Fed normalizing while the BOJ and ECB are not...that's been priced in already," Bullard said while on a visit to Singapore.

