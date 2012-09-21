SOUTH BEND, Indiana St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard disagreed sharply on Thursday with the suggestion of a fellow Fed official over the merits of explicitly targeting the rate of unemployment to guide U.S. monetary policy.

"I've warned the committee against using explicit numbers on unemployment," Bullard told reporters, referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

He argued unemployment can go down for the wrong reasons, like a fall in labor participation, and that the Fed should take an overall view on labor market conditions to guide its policy decisions.

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said earlier on Thursday that the central bank should keep interest rates low until the U.S. unemployment rate drops to 5.5 percent, as long as there's no pick up in inflation.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Will Dunham)