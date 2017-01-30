A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Monday announced that smaller lenders will be exempted from parts of a rigorous "stress test" of their financial health in a move that had been expected.

Last year, 33 firms underwent a "qualitative" exam of back office functions but that number will be pared to 13 lenders, the Fed said.

The rule is meant to remove a "significant burden on these firms" and put the toughest checks on the largest banks, the Fed said.

The Fed had signaled the move last year. The annual stress test is a check on whether financial firms have capital reserves to weather an economic downturn.

