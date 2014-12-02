WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday its board would hold an open meeting on December 9 to discuss a proposal to establish risk-basked capital surcharges for systemically important bank holding companies.

It said the meeting on the proposal, one of the last steps the Fed needs to take to implement the global Basel III capital accord, would begin at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT).

The Basel rules require the largest banks, whose survival is essential to the health of the financial system, to hold more capital than others.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)