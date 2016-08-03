U.S. dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo - RTX2EX79

NEW YORK Consumer credit distress in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut was running below the U.S. national average in the fourth quarter and fell from levels seen in mid-2015, the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The share of borrowers who have loans are at least 90 days past due or ones with collection agencies within the last year were 14.3 percent in New York, 15.5 percent in New Jersey and 14.7 percent Connecticut. They compared with a nationwide rate of 19.6 percent, according to the New York Fed's twice-yearly Regional Household Debt and Credit Snapshots.

Seriously delinquent mortgages and student loans were two components on consumer stress nationally and in three states the New York Fed tracks.

The student loan serious delinquency rates were 16.2 percent nationwide, 12.5 percent in New York, 13.5 percent in New Jersey, and 12.9 percent in Connecticut in the last quarter of 2015, the New York Fed said.

The national delinquency rate of mortgage borrowers was 2.3 percent, which was below the 3.8 percent in New York, 4.6 percent in New Jersey, and 3.0 percent in Connecticut.

"Overall mortgage delinquency rates are higher in New York and New Jersey, primarily due to the extended foreclosure timelines in those states," the New York Fed said in a statement.

