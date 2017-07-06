FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed promotes Van Der Weide to general counsel post
July 6, 2017 / 3:35 PM

Fed promotes Van Der Weide to general counsel post

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday said that Mark E. Van Der Weide will take over as general counsel later this summer, succeeding the retiring Scott G. Alvarez.

Van Der Weide has been at the Fed since 1998, and is currently deputy director of the Division of Supervision and Regulation. In 2009 and 2010 he was detailed to the Treasury Department to work on the implementation of financial reforms approved in the wake of the financial crisis.

Reporting by Howard Schneider

